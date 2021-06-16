While being knocked down, 16 cats were discovered trapped in the house’s wall.

A Philadelphia worker was astonished to find a kitten fall out while tearing down a wall in an abandoned property.

After the homeowners told him they had heard meowing coming through the walls, the man who was working on the house on Sunday, June 13, decided to check more.

He removed 16 cats over the course of eight hours, nine adults and seven kittens.

The cats were not in excellent health—they were afraid and covered in their own filth—and one of the kittens died sadly.

In two crates, the man delivered them to the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) in Philadelphia.

A spokeswoman for the ACCT detailed the odd story in a post on their official Facebook page.

They stated: “For a contractor working on an abandoned property, Sunday started out a little differently. The owners of the house had heard meowing in the walls, and when he opened one, he discovered nine adult cats and seven kittens.

“Thankfully, he was able to extract them and deliver them to us—but it took him eight hours. We’re really grateful he did, since a lot of the kittens are in bad conditions, and one of them couldn’t be saved.”

They also verified that they are searching for someone to adopt or foster the cats, adding, “We are asking for people to adopt or foster the cats.” “The cats are terrified, and some will require more socialization, but they are currently sleeping in their cages.

“However, they are just a few of the more than 40 cats we took in today, and we expect more to arrive tomorrow and every day.”

They also included an appeal for people to help by fostering or adopting animals or donating to their cause.

Many people flocked to Facebook’s comments section to express their feelings about the incredible event.

“Thank you a million times to the contractor who spent 8 hours getting these angels together & to safety,” wrote Kristy Thompson.

Lynne Hoke Simms, another social media user, wrote, “So thankful they are in safe care now… poor little kids.”

