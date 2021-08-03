While attempting to sell a home, a black realtor and his client were handcuffed by armed cops.

After policemen came to a home he was trying to sell after reports of a break-in, a Black real estate agent in Michigan has accused the local police department of racial profiling.

On Sunday, August 1, Realtor Eric Brown was showing Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son, both of whom are Black, the house on Sharon Avenue SW in Wyoming when they noticed police gathered outside the property.

Brown told WOOD, “Roy looked outside and noticed there were officers there and they were pointing weapons toward the property.”

Thorne claimed he approached officers through an upper window and presented himself. They were then told to exit the house with their hands in the air by the authorities.

Following their egress from the house, all three were placed in handcuffs.

“They kept their pistols drawn on us until we were all handcuffed,” Thorne explained. “So, that was a little frightening, I think, because you just don’t know what’s going to happen in the current environment of things.”

Brown said he was able to explain that he was a realtor seeking to sell the house shortly after being handcuffed and gave the officers his credentials.

Officers promptly removed the handcuffs after realizing their error, according to the Wyoming Police Department, and stated that they were responding to a report of a break-in from a neighbor.

On July 24, the police department responded to a burglary at the same house, which resulted in a suspect being detained and charged with unauthorized entry.

According to police, the person who contacted 911 stated that the suspect had returned and was once again inside the house.

Brown told WOOD that if the three of them had been white, the officers’ reaction would have been different.

Brown remarked, “The intensity of response and aggressiveness of the response was absolutely a take back, it really set me back.”

“I’m a little worried, frightened, or even scared about what I’m going to do to defend myself if I’m going to show a home and the authorities are summoned on a whim like that,” he continued. “Do I have to be the criminal by default?” That’s because that’s how we were handled in that situation.”

Wyoming, speaking with WOOD. This is a condensed version of the information.