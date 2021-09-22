While attempting to charge his phone in a flooded room, a man is electrocuted; his wife and son also perish.

In India, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted while attempting to charge his phone in a flooded room. While attempting to save him, his wife and 10-year-old kid were also killed.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a government housing complex in Kolkata, India, which was being ravaged by torrential rains at the time, according to The Times Of India.

When the tragedy struck, the man, named by police as Raja Das, had just arrived home. He was employed as a driver. Due to the strong rainfall in the area, his house was flooded. He was electrocuted while attempting to plug his cell phone into the switchboard.

Paulomi, his wife, raced to his aid when she saw her husband fighting for his life. She accidently touched him in the process, and she was electrocuted as a result. Subho, their 10-year-old son, attempted to save his parents but met the same fate.

Neel, the family’s youngest son, begged for aid when he saw his parents and sibling being electrocuted. He was in the same bed and room, but he made it out alive.

The boy’s screaming was noticed by neighbors, who raced inside the family’s home. They noticed the three members of the family on the floor at that point.

“When we heard his shouts, we dashed to their room and discovered the trio sprawled on the floor. They were evacuated to the BN Bose hospital in Barrackpore, where they were declared dead,” a neighbor, Pratima Dey, told The Times Of India.

Following the incident, the power supply to the room was immediately turned off.

Another neighbor stated, “All of the rooms on the ground floor of the housing were flooded.”

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the deaths.

Last year, a woman died in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk after her iPhone, which was connected to its charger, fell into the bathtub she was in. She was later found unresponsive by her flatmate. Her flatmate allegedly shook and yelled at her, but she was pale and no longer breathing, according to sources.