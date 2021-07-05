While a woman is sleeping, a burglar is caught on camera inside her Manhattan home.

Surveillance footage released by New York police shows a thief walking around the corridors of a Manhattan residence in the early hours of the morning.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:05 a.m. on June 24 at a private property near Central Park West and West 89 Street in New York City’s Upper West Side.

The suspect, who appeared to be a man dressed in a black hooded top, a mask, and a white baseball cap, was seen wandering down the corridor of the house and peering into each room, according to Crime Stoppers.

According to police, the suspect gained entry into the building by using an unknown device to manipulate the latch on the front door.

The guy is accused of stealing a $2,400 MacBook Pro computer. After reviewing her security tape, a 45-year-old woman who lives at the address and was present during the theft saw the laptop was missing from her workplace and phoned police.

While the victim was there at the time of the burglary, no contact was made between her and the unidentified male, according to the NYPD.

Anyone who can give information that leads to an arrest as part of the inquiry will be eligible for a $3,500 prize from Crime Stoppers.

The number of burglaries in the city has decreased from the same period in 2020, according to the most recent crime statistics from the NYPD.

There were 181 burglary reports in New York between June 21 and June 27, 2021, down roughly 28% from the 251 reported during the same seven-day period in 2020.

There have been a total of 5,489 burglary reports thus far in 2021. This is a drop of more than 24% compared to the 7,244 that were reported in the first half of 2020.

In comparison to the same period in 2020, other serious and violent crimes have increased in New York this year.

According to NYPD statistics, there have been a 12% increase in murders this year (212 vs. 189), as well as an increase in the number of reported rapes (684 to 650.)

The total index crime rate in New York City increased by 22% in May compared to May 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.