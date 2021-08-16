While 95% of religious leaders will receive the COVID vaccine, many congregants will not.

According to the Associated Press, a new survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that while 95% of evangelical leaders stated they would get vaccinated against COVID-19, their congregations strongly refused vaccination.

Vaccination rates remain low in the Bible Belt, where virus rates are rising and many Southern and Midwestern worshippers refuse to be persuaded by government leaders and health authorities. Many Blacks and Latinos are also unvaccinated, but health officials face a fight from white evangelical anti-vaccine activists.

Another poll issued in March by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 40% of white evangelical Protestants, compared to 25% of Americans overall, 28% of white mainstream Protestants, and 27% of nonwhite Protestants, indicated they would not likely get vaccinated.

“I would say that the vast majority are frozen or silent because of how politicized it has been,” Curtis Chang, a theologian who has pastored churches and is on the faculty at Duke Divinity School, told the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When some members of his own church referred to the shots as “the mark of the beast,” a biblical reference to allegiance to the devil, and the minister wasn’t sure how to respond, Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, suspected he might have a problem getting pastors to publicly advocate for the shots.

“A lot of pastors are hesitant to do so, depending on where their congregations are at,” Avula said, “because this is so charged, and it immediately draws criticism and furor from the portion of your community that isn’t on board with it.”

Churches and pastors are both helping and hurting in the drive to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country’s extremely devout Bible Belt, a region racked by skyrocketing infection rates from the fast-spreading delta version of the virus.

Some churches are holding vaccination clinics and praying for more vaccinations, while others are preaching vehement anti-vaccine sermons. Most people are remaining silent on the subject, which experts regard as a missed opportunity in a region of the country where the church is the most powerful spiritual and social force in many towns.

