Which states have the highest levels of student debt? The total sum exceeds $1.7 trillion.

Student debt in the United States is a trillion-dollar problem that has perplexed policymakers and added fuel to the anxieties of young people considering college. The total student debt owned by graduates in the United States now stands at $1.73 trillion, up from $906 billion a decade ago.

The debt burden that American students are burdened with is not uniformly distributed across the country. According to an August study by personal finance website WalletHub, borrowers from West Virginia had some of the worst student debt-to-income ratios. Following West Virginia, New Hampshire has the highest average student debt totals and the greatest proportion of students having student debt.

Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, and California were the states with the lowest debt burdens.

Oliver Schak, research director for The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS), spoke on CNBC about how there are recognizable clusters of states with larger debt burdens. Those in the Northeast, such as New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, have higher student debt levels than states with lower debt levels, according to Schak. Schak pointed out that bachelor’s degree graduates in New Hampshire had an average debt of $39,400, which is more than half the debt load of equivalent degree holders in Utah, who have an average debt of $17,950.

He went on to say that there has been a constant pattern in terms of which states have the most and least debt loads. According to research conducted by TICAS and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, there is a link between lower debt loads and a state’s level of investment in public education.

Another unexpected trend reveals why some states’ inhabitants owe more than others. Data demonstrates that states where students borrow less have higher debt burdens than ones where students borrow more. While it may seem contradictory, it has been proven that students who borrow more have a greater chance of generating higher salaries, allowing them to better manage their debt loads. Those who took out smaller loans – $5,000 to $10,000 — had a higher likelihood of defaulting on their loans, whether it was due to early graduation from college or university or poor employment prospects.

Many student borrowers have gained time as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. When the economy began losing jobs in 2020, debt service businesses and the US federal government offered loan repayment pauses.

Washington Newsday Brief News, President.