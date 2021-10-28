Which States Have Been Affected by Bomb Cyclone 2021?

Due to the bomb cyclone, which has caused everything from mudslides to power outages in some states, the West Coast of the United States has been subjected to some rather extreme weather conditions over the past several days.

The cyclone, which occurs when winds become abruptly more violent due to a rapid drop in air pressure, has been wreaking havoc on the country’s western regions, bringing heavy rain and record-breaking wind speeds.

The Washington Newsday breaks down where the bomb cyclone has impacted the United States.

How Has the Bomb Cyclone Affected the States?

The bomb cyclone was initially focused in the country’s north west, affecting Washington, Oregon, and, later moving south, California.

When it arrived on Sunday, October 24, however, it brought severe winds to other parts of the country.

According to CNN, 13 tornadoes were reported in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.

Due to the ferocity of the storm, thousands of Californians were left without power on Monday, October 25.

Up to 10 inches of rain was forecast to fall on the West Coast that day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and the Bay Area in San Francisco was flooded.

Due to the burn scars on the ground, mudslides have occurred northeast of San Francisco, which had been devastated by wildfires prior to the cyclone’s arrival.

Because the ground is less stable due to the burn scars, heavy rain can dislodge gravel, stones, and mud, which then flow downhill.

Later that day, the NWS maps indicated that the storm was moving across the country, with New York potentially facing severe rain.

On Monday evening, a thunderstorm warning was issued for Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood advisories were issued until late Tuesday, October 26.

TODAY: Scattered severe thunderstorms with big hail, wind damage, and isolated tornadoes are expected late this afternoon through the evening and overnight across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and northern/central Texas.

https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN Find your local NWS office at https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN https://t.co/09Tb3sGhH5 October 26, 2021 — National Weather Service (@NWS) Storm and tornado warnings are currently in effect throughout Texas. This is a condensed version of the information.