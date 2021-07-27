‘Where’s Mom?’ by Joe Biden Remarks As Critics Jump on Apparent Confusion, the Video Goes Viral.

President Joe Biden’s comments on Monday regarding the mother of a guest attending a White House function went viral, and critics of the president pounced on the mistake.

“Where’s Mom?” Biden questioned artist Tyree Brown during a speech commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

He also misspelled Representative Jim Langevin, a Democrat from Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district and the first paraplegic to serve in the United States Congress. Biden simply stated the initial portion of Langevin’s surname and then misunderstood his first name while greeting attendees by name.

“Chairman Leahy, Leader McCarthy, Senator Casey, Congressman Scott, Congressman La – where is he?” Biden asked.

Biden said, “There you are, Paul.” “You know more about this than anyone else. And I want to express my gratitude to you, Congressman, for all of your efforts. And I’d like to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for coming.”

Biden, on the other hand, was referring to Rep. Jim Langevin, whose first name is Jim. Langevin’s correct first name was noted in square brackets in the White House transcript of the incident.

Biden switched his focus to Brown, a Maryland artist who introduced the president before his comments, just after addressing Langevin. He inquired as to whether or not her mother was present.

“Second, where is mum, by the way?” Is she here, Mom?” Biden enquired.

Brown answered, according to the White House transcript, “She’s at home watching.”

Biden said, “Oh, she’s watching,” to which Brown replied, “She’s watching.”

Joe Biden forgets the name of a congressman and then gets confused about whether a guest’s mother is in attendance.

“Okay. ‘Mom is out there,’ I added, thinking she looked. I was about to ask her to rise. But, Mom, if you’re at home, you can’t stand up,” Biden explained.

The RNC Research Twitter account tweeted a video of Trump’s statements to Langevin and Brown, which has been viewed 6,800 times. At the time of writing, a YouTube video of the moment shared by the GOP War Room account has been seen over 106,000 times.

"Joe Biden forgets the name of a congressman and then gets confused about whether a guest's mother is in attendance.