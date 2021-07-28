Where Will the Heat Dome Land in the United States?

Extremely high temperatures have afflicted the Pacific Northwest in the United States, with deaths reported in Oregon and Washington.

As August begins, high temperatures are likely to persist, along with heavy rain and the potential of flash flooding.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Center, the abnormally high temperatures in some locations are expected to pause in early August.

The Lower Mississippi Valley and Southern Great Plains will be spared from the extreme heat, but the pattern is likely to shift to the west and the Northern Great Plains.

However, due to the heat dome, much of the United States will enjoy higher-than-average temperatures in the coming days.

A heat dome occurs when rising sea temperatures are caught in a jet stream as they reach land, resulting in an increase in humidity as well as temperature, according to NOAA’s Ocean Service.

“Besides severe heat, the dome of high pressure aloft will trap smoke from active wildfire areas in the West, as illustrated in this forecast of near-surface smoke concentrations traveling clockwise around the high pressure,” the NOAA said in a tweet.

“A number of Air Quality Alerts have been issued across the region to start the week. Further north, another plume of higher smoke concentrations is moving into New England from Canada.

“Smoke from active fire areas in Manitoba and Ontario is being blown east by the jet stream around the periphery of the higher ridge in Canada, nearly 1200 miles away.”

Due to wildfires that are still burning in the northwest, there is still a high chance of a heatwave throughout the contiguous United States.

Currently, the National Interagency Fire Center reports six wildfires in Oregon, totaling 542,788 acres, and the same number of fires in California, totaling 332,838 acres, two of which are contained.

