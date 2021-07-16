‘Where is the reward money?’: A wanted woman was apprehended after leaving a comment on a police Facebook post.

After commenting on a Facebook post inquiring about reward money, an Oklahoma lady was recently detained in connection with a homicide.

The Tulsa Police Department put out a Facebook post on Wednesday about their “weekly most wanted” suspect in the murder of 30-year-old Eric Graves.

The Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook, “The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about Lorraine Graves’ whereabouts.”

Lorraine Graves is charged with accessory to murder in the death of Eric Graves, according to the article.

According to the Facebook post, “Detectives say she was engaged in the city’s 10th homicide of 2021, where Eric Graves was shot and killed in the St. Thomas Square Apartments.”

Lorraine Graves was described by the Tulsa Police Department as a Black female, standing around 5-foot-7 and weighing around 200 pounds.

Lorraine Graves was arrested after she commented on the previous post from Wednesday, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post published on Friday.

Lorraine Graves began posting on our article shortly after, asking about reward money, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

A screenshot of Graves’ remarks on the original article was included in the Facebook post on Friday.

“Where is the reward money?” says the narrator. Graves added a comment to the post.

Graves received a number of responses, including one from a commenter who said, “giiiiirl you better get off social media they can follow you!!”

“Lorraine Graves aint [sic]going to be as hilarious when you are processed,” another commenter said.

Lorraine Graves was detained by officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Fugitive Warrants unit a day after she posted her comment on the initial post, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

“Graves has been charged with Assisting in Murder. Her bond has been set at $500,000, according to the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook post on Friday. “This is a restraining order, not a conviction.”

The Tulsa Police Department had previously arrested two other people in connection with Eric Graves' murder before Lorraine Graves was arrested on Thursday.