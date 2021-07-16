When Will We Be Eligible for the Child Tax Credit? Full Payment Schedule for 2021

The Internal Revenue Service said on Thursday that millions of Americans have began receiving their early Child Tax Credit payments.

The IRS will make the payments every month, either through direct deposit or a check mailed to you. The payments are sent automatically to individuals who are eligible, so families who are awaiting a payment do not need to do anything else, according to the government agency.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the federal tax credit is being offered. In a statement released on June 21, the president stated that advance Child Tax Credit payments allow “half of the tax cut to be paid to families in advance through a monthly check or direct deposit.”

According to the IRS, the first round of advance payments, totaling roughly $15 billion, was delivered to around 35 million people on Thursday, with 86 percent of the payments being made by direct deposit.

What is the amount of the child tax credit that I will receive?

Those who qualify will get up to $300 per month for each child under the age of six, and up to $250 per month for each child aged six to seventeen.

“Unless they unenroll,” the IRS added, “anyone who receives a payment this month will normally receive a payment each month for the rest of 2021.”

Payment Schedule for the Child Tax Credit in 2021

The IRS has announced the full Child Tax Credit payment schedule for the remainder of this year.

13th of August, 15th of September, 15th of October, 15th of November, 15th of December, 15th

Payments for the Child Tax Credit are being delivered to qualified families who submitted a 2019 or 2020 tax return.

“Tax returns processed by June 28 are reflected in these payments,” the IRS added. This covers people who don’t regularly file taxes but enrolled to get stimulus payments in 2020 using the IRS’s “Non-Filers tool” or this year using the IRS’s “Non-filer Sign-up Tool” for advance Child Tax Credit.

“Those getting payment by paper check should remember to factor in the time it takes to receive it through the mail,” the IRS warned.

Who Should Not Take Advantage of the Child Tax Credit in Advance?

Those who expect their tax bill to be higher than their anticipated refund when filing their 2021 tax return should opt out. This is a condensed version of the information.