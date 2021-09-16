When will the third season of ‘Sex Education’ be available on Netflix?

Sex Education’s last season premiered on Netflix in January 2020, and fans have been eagerly anticipating season 3 and the newest sexual mishaps of Otis (Asa Butterfield) and co.

The latest episodes are due to be released this September, 19 months and a global pandemic later.

We got a few suggestions about what to expect in the Sex Education season 3 trailer, such as new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) and Adam’s (Connor Swindells) first steps out of the closet.

This is when fans will be able to catch up on the latest episodes and hear all about what this school year has in store for the Moordale students.

When Will Sex Education Season 3 Be Released?

The Netflix show’s following eight episodes will premiere on Friday, September 17.

There are a couple of exceptions to this rule. Due to the way time zones work in the United States, those programs will air on the evening of September 16 in two states: Hawaii and Alaska.

Sex Education will be launched on September 17th, right after midnight Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

If you live outside of America’s West Coast, the availability of those episodes will be determined by your time zone. PDT is seven hours behind GMT / UTC at the moment.

As a result, episodes will be accessible at the following times in the major Netflix territories:

3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AWST / 3:45 p.m. AW ACST / 5 p.m. ACWST / 4:30 p.m. AEST Brazil: ACT 2 a.m. / AMT 3 a.m. / 4 a.m. BRT midnight PDT/MST / 1 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m. MDT/CST / 2 a.m 3 a.m. EDT/AST /4 a.m. ADT / 4:30 a.m. CDT/EST / 3 a.m. EDT/AST / 4:30 a.m. ADT NDT 9 a.m. CEST in Central Europe 10 a.m. Eastern Europe EEST 12:30 p.m. in India (noon) IST 4 p.m. JST in Japan Mexico: 12 a.m. PDT/MST/1 a.m. MDT/2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ 2 a.m. MDT/ CDT 4 p.m. KST in South Korea 9 p.m. HST on September 16 / 11 p.m. AKDT on September 16 / midnight PDT/MST on September 17 / 1 a.m. MDT / 2 a.m. CDT / 3 a.m. EDT on September 17 8 a.m. BST in the United Kingdom.

Is Sex Education Available for Free Online Streaming Anywhere?

As a Netflix original, the new episodes are presently only available on the streaming service. Viewers will be disappointed because Netflix no longer offers a free trial to its users. This is a condensed version of the information.