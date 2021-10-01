When will the McRib Sandwich from McDonald’s be available again?

The McRib Sandwich is a popular McDonald’s menu item that first appeared in 1981 and has remained a BBQ fan favorite ever since.

It is not a year-round McDonald’s staple, but has been on regional and national menus on occasion, thus its return is eagerly anticipated.

The sandwich is back in time to warm us up for Fall, so the anticipation has been building once more.

What exactly is a McRib Sandwich?

The sandwich contains only five ingredients and has a calorie count of 520.

These are the McRib pork patties, which have a boneless rib-like appearance and are dunked in the McRib sauce’s sweet BBQ tang. It’s served with pickle slices and onions in a homestyle bun.

When will the McRib be available again at McDonald’s?

Hardcore aficionados should mark their calendars for November 1, when the McRib will be back.

McRib season has become an annual ritual, with burger enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the opportunity to indulge in the spicy delicacy.

The sandwich’s return this year is even more noteworthy because it commemorates the 40th anniversary of its debut on the menu.

According to McDonald’s archives, the McRib began as a regional favorite in Kansas City, Kansas, but did not gain widespread popularity until the 1990s, when it was promoted in conjunction with the live-action film adaptation of The Flinstones.

The film, featuring John Goodman and Rick Moranis as Fred and Barney, was a box office hit, boosting the popularity of the McRib.

Over the next decade, it reverted to its role as a regional special until 2005, when it embarked on its renowned farewell tours, which saw it broadcast only once a year in certain places.

Its reintroduction in 2020 was the first time the McRib has returned on the national menu since 2012, and its anniversary return this year will see it become a national special as well.

While it hasn’t always been on the menu in the United States, it has long been a popular in nations like Germany and France.

“In the 1980s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s culinary innovation had a genuinely unique idea: an absolutely delicious sandwich that could be eaten during the cooler seasons,” McDonald’s senior archive manager Mike Bullington stated in a news release.

