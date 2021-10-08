When the son of a TV actress wakes up, he discovers that she has been shot to death.

The family of a woman who was died in an apparent accident has paid tribute to her while raising money for a memorial fund.

Carlether Foley, a 36-year-old actress whose credits include the television program Big Joe and the Fam, died on September 25 after her 17-year-old son Keyandre Benjamin discovered her comatose in the bedroom of her residence in Duluth, Georgia.

When the shot was fired, both Foley and Benjamin were sleeping. Around 11 p.m., Benjamin went to check on his mother and discovered her was unresponsive.

Maxwell Williamson, Foley’s 22-year-old neighbor, told officers that he was cleaning his revolver when it inadvertently shot through the wall, not realizing there was a round in the chamber. Foley was shot while sleeping, according to Gwinnett County authorities.

Following the incident, Williamson is said to have knocked on Foley’s door. He left a note offering to pay for the damage when no one replied and then proceeded to work without understanding he had shot her, according to WSB-TV.

Williamson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, and is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail, according to Gwinnett County police.

Ebony Curry, Foley’s cousin, started a GoFundMe to help pay for a memorial and support for the 36-year-family. old’s

“Carlether was an incredible mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to so many, and she touched the lives of everyone around her,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Carlether made it her life’s work to make everyone around her happy and cherished.” In just seven days, the page has raised more than $21,000 in donations.

“Carlether was a kind, caring, and creative woman who cherished her role as a mother. She was inspired to set new objectives and was looking forward to achieving them all “The family updated the page with an update and thanked those who had previously donated.

“It’s impossible for me to express how much we miss her.”

Benjamin told KTRK that he doesn’t “feel real” without his mother, whom he calls his idol.

“It’s just not making sense to me. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. She isn’t a nuisance to anyone. Nothing was done by my mother “Added he.

The seventeen-year-old. This is a condensed version of the information.