When the presidents of China and Russia meet this week, Biden is certain to be a talking point.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on Wednesday, the connection between their countries and the United States under President Joe Biden is expected to come up.

The Hill reported that the virtual summit between Putin and Xi on Wednesday will examine Russian-Chinese relations, plan their countries’ shared goals for the coming year, and “exchange views on major international and regional issues of common concern,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

The call comes after both countries recently slammed Biden’s Democracy Summit in early December. The conference brought together 100 countries to combat corruption and protect free and fair elections in the United States and around the world. According to the news channel France 24, China and Russia were not invited.

The meeting was described as contentious, ideologically driven, and “an obvious result of (the United States’) Cold-War mentality” by Chinese and Russian diplomats in a joint op-ed in the National Journal.

On November 15, Biden and Xi had a three-and-a-half-hour video conversation. Biden and Xi spoke in a friendly tone, but there was no joint statement or list of “deliverables” at the end of the call. Biden claimed after the call that the United States wanted “straightforward rivalry” with China that “does not turn into conflict.” Xi stated that world peace and the development of global solutions to crises like as the pandemic and climate change require a “solid and steady” China-US cooperation.

However, Biden has retained several strong policies toward China that he adopted during Republican President Donald Trump’s prior administration. Biden has preserved tariffs imposed by Trump throughout the trade battle. Both governments closed consulates in response to allegations that China was stealing intellectual property and that the US was interfering in China’s internal affairs.

China’s hacking, aggression toward recovering Taiwan, and abuse of Uyghur Muslims have all been condemned by the Biden administration. The United States has pledged a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in protest over Uyghur oppression. The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill looking into the persecution of Uyghurs and calling for a boycott of commodities created with their forced labor.

On December 7, Biden had a two-hour video conversation with Putin. The major point of the call was to warn Russia with economic and diplomatic penalties if it continues to escalate its military aggression against Ukraine. Russia has become increasingly antagonistic to the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.