When someone orders ‘Fresh’ fries, a McDonald’s employee reveals what he does.

Fast food is, by definition, produced and served in a matter of minutes, therefore it isn’t cooked to order.

Cold and soggy fries are sometimes the result, which pale in comparison to hot and crispy fries fresh from the frying.

Diners can request a new batch, but it appears that whether or not you get the real stuff is up to the server’s decision.

When a client requests fresh fries, one man claims to be a McDonald’s employee and reveals that he does not make a new batch.

TikToker DeeBo, who goes by the handle @dresav92, submitted a footage from what looks to be a McDonald’s kitchen to his account.

In the video’s on-screen captions, he added, “When you DEMAND fresh fries at McDonald’s.” It shows him scooping pre-cooked fries out of the fryer and returning them for a few seconds.

Although the video ends there, it’s likely that he served the now-hot fries to the diner who had requested them.

The video, which can be seen here, was posted last week and has received over 7 million views, causing controversy.

@dresav92

DeeBo’s original sound is #StopBeingRude.

DeeBo, who is believed to be in the United States, appeared to clarify his position, saying, “DEMANDING and ASKING are TWO distinct things.” While his caption, “#Stop being harsh,” reflected that sentiment.

“Lol that’s great as long as they’re hot,” SonnyDaze reasoned.

“Literally as long as they aren’t cold, rough, or soggy idc [I don’t care] if that cures them then I’m cool with that,” JudeTheDudette agreed.

“Wouldn’t preparing new fries be easier lol?” Tay wondered.

Rik pondered: “This one, on the other hand, is just petty. Making fresh ones would have required the same amount of time and work.” Bossofme64, on the other hand, was enraged: “Why should we have to beg for fresh fries in the first place? It should be a given if we, the client, are paying for it. #dobetter.” Scarlette OCurvy, who appeared to be offering a tried-and-true tip for getting genuine fresh fries, commented: “Always ask for unsalted fries because they will be fresher and you can season them yourself with salt and pepper. There is no need to express gratitude.” “Order them without salt if you want fresh fries,” Sean Curries suggested.

It’s on its way. This is a condensed version of the information.