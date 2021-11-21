When murderous hornets attack, honey bees raise the alarm.

According to new research, when enormous hornets threaten their lives and hives, Asian honey bees inform each other with a distinctive sound — similar to the screams of mammals or birds.

The “antipredator pipe,” as detailed in Royal Society Open Science, is separate from previously detected signals, such as “hisses” and “halt signals,” according to the researchers.

“The pipes have a lot of characteristics in common with a lot of mammalian alarm signals, so as a mammal hearing them, [that’s] something that is instantly recognizable as communicating danger,” Wellesley College’s Heather Mattila said, admitting she was taken aback by the sounds. “It has the feeling of being a universal experience.” Mattila and her colleagues have been studying the link between Asian honey bees and giant hornets (Vespa soror), also known as “murder hornets,” for over seven years. The researchers worked with local beekeepers to obtain audio and video footage of hornets assaulting their hives. Over the course of more than 1,300 minutes of recording, microphones placed in hives collected approximately 30,000 bee messages.

When threatened by enormous hornets, honey bees sound the alarm for their fellow bees, according to the study. The hornets launch attacks capable of wiping out entire hives. When enormous hornets appear outside a hive, the bees respond with a cacophony of noises, including antipredator pipes.

The pipes are rough and crooked. The shrieks and screams of monkeys, meerkats, and birds responding to predators are similar to their fluctuating frequency.

The hives were noisy and frantic as enormous hornets attacked. In compared to control colonies, which were calm and quiet, bees raised their chatter to eight times higher levels.

According to the study, when bees create antipredator pipes, they elevate their abdomens, buzz their wings, rush rapidly, and display their pheromone-producing Nasonov’s gland. This activity implies that bees provide different forms of information to attract the attention of other bees, according to researchers.

The alarm signals attract bees to the entrance of the hive, where they defend themselves. This includes sprinkling animal dung at the entryway to deter gigantic hornets. Mattila first documented the usage of dung as a protection against hornets in 2020, and it is the first known example of bees using tools. Bees also assault hornets in “bee balls,” stinging them to death with their stings.

“[Bees] are always interacting with one another, in both happy and bad times. This is a condensed version of the information.