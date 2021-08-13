When Is The Dixie Fire Going To Be Put Out? Wildfires may rage until the arrival of winter rains.

After destroying more than 1,000 houses and a half-million acres of land, California’s second-largest wildfire is still burning.

On July 14, above the Cresta Dam in the highly forested northern Sierra Nevada, the Dixie Fire started. It has since extended throughout Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties, consuming about 515,000 acres, or nearly 17 times the area of San Francisco.

The fire was 31% contained as of Thursday night.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, had predicted that the fires would be put out by August 20. The estimated full containment date is still “to be determined” after weeks of fighting the fire.

Cal Fire authorities have stated that containment is dependent on the fire weather.

The Dixie Fire, according to experts, could burn for months.

“Until recently, the predicted containment date of August 20 appeared incredibly optimistic given the circumstances on the ground,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It’s quite improbable that this fire will be contained before the winter rains and snows arrive,” Swain added, “and that’s been the case pretty much since this fire reached a few 100,000 acres.”

The Dixie Fire, as well as other fires across the West, are behaving in ways that firefighters have never seen before. Even with thousands of employees on the ground, heat waves and severe drought conditions have made fighting the fires more challenging.

According to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, California was one of four states to have the warmest July ever (NOAA).

“We’re dealing with historic dryness, and everything are simply waiting to burn,” said Lenya Quinn-Davidson, a fire adviser with the University of California Cooperative Extension.

The fire has been pushed ahead by the heat and wind, igniting fresh fires on the other side of containment lines. Officials with the fire department cautioned on Thursday that spotting circumstances could jeopardize some of the work accomplished in recent days.

Over the course of one weekend earlier this month, the fire’s containment plummeted from 35 to 21 percent.

“Full containment will take weeks, if not months,” said Rebecca Miller, a wildfire policy expert at. This is a condensed version of the information.