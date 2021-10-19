When former colleague Brian Laundrie saw Gabby Petito talking to other men, he became envious.

Brian Laundrie’s former coworker said that while he never saw him be cruel or abusive to his now-deceased former fiancée, Gabby Petito, he did appear jealous when he saw her chatting to other guys.

Michael Livingston, who said he worked with Laundrie in 2017 and 2018, told Fox News Digital, “He would come over and do the boyfriend thing, put his arm around her, give her a kiss, extremely possessive.”

Livingston, 31, said he worked as a gardener at a Long Island Garden Center, where Laundrie, who authorities have been looking for for more than four weeks, manned the sales counter and other duties.

“He never struck me as the type of person who would go around killing people,” Livingston added. “But he did have that tendency to be — I don’t want to say anything that makes him sound worse than he already does — he was kind of a man that got p—-ed off very quickly.” Petito’s killer, Laundrie, 23, has been identified as a person of interest in his death. Petito, 22, was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after leaving Laundrie on a cross-country tour of national parks.

On September 19, her remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie had been missing for six days, according to his parents. Since then, authorities have been on the lookout for him.

Although Laundrie has not been charged with Petito’s killing, the fact that the inquiry is still ongoing does not indicate he will not face charges in the future. Following Petito’s death, the FBI announced a federal charge charging him of withdrawing more than $1,000 from bank accounts he was not allowed to access. They didn’t say who’s account it was, but Petito’s family lawyer claims it was his fiancée’s.

In an interview with Livingstone, Laundrie was described as a “weirdo” on occasion.

“I recall him being a big yoga freak back then, always telling me, ‘I have to think about my zen,'” Livingston added. “And here I was thinking he was this freak.” Laundrie, on the other hand, was a good employee “who knew how to talk to people,” he added. “He knew what he was doing.” This is a condensed version of the information.