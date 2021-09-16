When does Yom Kippur end? At sundown, the Jewish Day of Atonement comes to an end.

Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day of the year, will take place from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, during which individuals who observe the festival will abstain from eating and drinking.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, falls on the 10th day of Tishrei on the Jewish calendar every year. The dates of Jewish holidays change from year to year since the Jewish calendar is based on the Lunar calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar, as is the case with Christian and secular holidays.

Yom Kippur will start at sundown on Wednesday and end at sundown on Thursday this year. People will begin and end their fast dependent on when the sun sets in their region because sunset occurs at different times depending on where they reside.

According to Time and Date, sunset will occur on Thursday around 7:00 p.m. local time. The booming of the shofar, which signals the end of services, signals the genuine end of the fast.

Because sundown is a global time marker that isn’t based on a clock or sundial, it’s reasonable to believe that Jewish holidays begin at nightfall. However, all days on the Jewish calendar begin at sundown, not just Jewish festivals. The decision to begin days at sundown, according to Chabad, is based on Genesis, which states: “And it was evening, and it was morning; day one.” Chabad pointed out that the Torah defines the day as beginning in the evening because evening is referenced before sunrise.

After the Israelites departed Egypt, Yom Kippur is thought to have begun with Moses. God handed Moses the Ten Commandments while he was on top of Mount Sinai. When he returned, he discovered the Israelites worshipping a golden calf, which was regarded as a false idol at the time. It enraged Moses, who returned to Mount Sinai and shattered the tablets carrying the Ten Commandments. He prayed for God’s forgiveness for himself and the Israelites, then returned with a second set of the Ten Commandments and God’s pardon to his people.

Those who observe Yom Kippur spend the majority of the day in synagogue praying and attending services. Many Jews will abstain from working for the rest of the year. This is a condensed version of the information.