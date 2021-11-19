When Does The Turkey Pardon Take Place? How to Live Stream Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving Address

As is customary, President Joe Biden will pardon two turkeys at the White House before Thanksgiving.

The turkeys have been flown in from a farm in Jasper, Indiana, to receive the presidential pardon, which is the first of Biden’s presidency.

The two turkeys will be greeted with a red carpet at the White House, as they have been in past years, and will overnight at the Willard InterContinental Hotel.

The birds, whose identities have not yet been revealed, will be permitted to live out their days rather than ending up on the Thanksgiving dinner table once they have been pardoned.

Everything you need to know about the ceremony, including when it will take place and where you can watch it, is right here.

When will the turkey be pardoned?

President Biden will pardon the two turkeys in a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House on Friday, November 19.

“We’re all really happy to meet the soon-to-be renowned turkey and its alternate,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference on Friday, November 12.

The time of the pardon is yet unknown, but their destination following the ceremony has been confirmed.

The ceremony was held at 1 p.m. EST in 2020, and it’s likely that this year’s event will be held at a similar time.

The two turkeys will be given a new home at Purdue University’s Department of Animal Sciences in the College of Agriculture, where they will be cared after by National Turkey Federation chairman Phil Seger, who is also the chairman of the 2021 National Turkey Federation.

Dr. Greg Fraley of Purdue University commented about being granted the opportunity to care for the two turkeys in a press release issued by WattPoultry.

“The turkeys will be an excellent resource for kids to learn more about the poultry industry and legislation that affect poultry production,” he said.

The two turkeys will be brought to Purdue University on Monday, November 29 for a formal welcome once they have been pardoned.

What is the best way to watch President Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving Address live?

The White House will live-stream the Thanksgiving Presentation on Friday, November 19, as it has in prior years.

In past years, the film was uploaded to the White House’s YouTube channel and subsequently shared on social media. This is a condensed version of the information.