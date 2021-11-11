When does the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin today?

When Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial resumes on Thursday, November 11, more witnesses are likely to testify.

Further evidence and testimony about the deadly shootings of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, are anticipated to be heard by the jury in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

On August 25, 2020, when he was 17 years old, Rittenhouse shot the three guys in the Wisconsin city.

On Wednesday, the adolescent sobbed as he testified in court for the first time.

He said he shot the individuals in self-defense on a night when rioting and protests erupted in response to the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by Rusten Sheskey, a white police officer.

Rittenhouse is charged with six counts, including reckless and intentional homicide and illegally possessing a pistol as a child.

The trial is set to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

The trial is presided over by Judge Bruce Schroeder.