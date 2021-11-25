When does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade take place? Date, Route, and Schedule for 2021

This year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City returns, with a more traditional structure. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department store chain’s annual parade was closed to spectators in 2020.

“For our 95th commemoration, we are happy to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience,” said Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer, in a statement released in September.

Crowds gather to witness many floats parade through the streets of Manhattan, New York City’s borough.

This year’s celebration will have numerous new balloons and floats, including a Grogu balloon, also known as Baby Yoda, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Pikachu and Eevee balloons from Pokémon.

Schedule for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2021

Thanksgiving is on November 25 this year, and the traditional parade will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 local time on that day.

Spectators with confirmation of vaccination will also be allowed to observe the balloons that were inflated the day before the procession. Children under the age of 12 may be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

How to View the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2021

The parade will be carried live on NBC in all time zones from 9 a.m. to noon. Viewers may also watch the parade live from specific viewing locations along New York City’s streets, where COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect.

“Following current norms, the City of New York will supervise public viewing places & safety measures along selected portions of the route with access specifics to be revealed,” according to the Macy’s website.

Before attending the parade, spectators are advised to visit the Macy’s website for more information.

Route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2021

At 9 a.m. ET, the march will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West before continuing to Central Park West.

According to the Macy’s website: “Early risers can be found on the west side of Central Park West, between West 75th and West 61st Streets, starting at 6 a.m. ET. Along this stretch, there are some spectacular views.” The parade will then proceed to Columbus Circle, where it will turn left onto Central Park South and then right onto. This is a condensed version of the information.