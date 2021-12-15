When Does the Child Tax Credit Expire? What’s Next After the Last Payment?

Without action from Congress, families would no longer receive an advance payment for their Child Tax Credit in December.

Payments to families were to begin in July and continue through December, according to the American Rescue Plan, a rescue package authorized in March. The White House claims that the monthly payments have helped to alleviate poverty. However, unless Congress passes the Build Back Better Act, this might be the final monthly payment that families get.

The Child Tax Credit was only extended for a year under the American Rescue Plan, with monthly payments terminating in 2021. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, wants the extra credit to be permanent, even if it has to be done in stages.

The Build Back Better Act, a social expenditure package that has been central to Biden’s agenda, contained an extension of the Child Tax Credit. The bill cleared the House in November but is currently blocked in the Senate as politicians debate the package’s cost and contents.

According to National Economic Council director Brian Deese, the White House recognizes the need of passing the package before the new year because without it, households will have to wait until they file their taxes to receive any additional dollars.

Only half of what a person was anticipated to repay was given out in monthly instalments under the American Rescue Plan. A child under the age of six receives a total credit of $3,600, while taxpayers receive $3,000 for any other qualified child. As a result, families got advance payments of up to $1,800 for children under the age of six and $1,500 for all other qualifying children.

The remaining half will be sent to people as part of their overall refund after they file their taxes in 2022.

Even if Congress adopts the Build Back Better Act this year, taxpayers may not receive payouts until the middle of January. The IRS has reminded legislators that they must adopt the bill by December 28 in order for payments to be made in mid-January. If the package is approved after that date, payments to families may be delayed.

