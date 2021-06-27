When Do Cats Stop Getting Bigger? How To Take Care Of Your Kittens

You must understand the stages that your cats go through as they grow from kittens to fully grown cats in order to provide the best care for them. Every cat is unique, and some breeds mature at a faster rate and for a longer period of time than others.

Here are some helpful hints for caring for your developing cat and predicting when they will achieve their full potential.

When Do Cats Stop Getting Bigger?

This period differs from cat to cat, and even more so from breed to breed. Owners can expect their cats to cease growing between the ages of 12 and 18 months.

Dr. Nicole Fulcher, associate director of the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, told PetMD.com: “Kittens typically cease growing around the age of 12 months.

“A 12-month-old kitten is the same age as a 15-year-old human being. At 18 months, they are considered fully grown, which is the equivalent of a 21-year-old person.”

Some cats continue to grow after 12 months, but the pace of growth is substantially slower after that.

As a result, even if cats continue to grow after 12 months, it will not be a significant difference.

However, as Pumpkin Pet Insurance points out, some breeds may take a bit longer to stop growing.

Maine Coon cats and Ragdoll cats, for example, can grow until they are four or five years old, thanks to the extension of their facial roundness, which gives them a more adult appearance.

At about two years old, most cats are considered to be in the adult stage, meaning their growth would have stopped completely.

Important Milestones for Growing Cats

It is important to understand your cat’s growth cycle in order to best care for a cat at different points.

From months three to four, their baby teeth will fall out and be replaced by adult teeth, a process which is usually finished by six months, according to PetMD.

Kittens will then go through sexual maturation from four to nine months, during which some may consider spaying or neutering their male cats.

A kitten is almost fully grown by nine to 12 months, before they are considered mature and entering their prime stage at two years old.

According to Pumpkin, from about 7-10 years. This is a condensed version of the information.