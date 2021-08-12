When comparing McDonald’s with Five Guys, you’ll notice a significant difference in how they prepare their fries.

Fast-food connoisseurs can make an informed judgment of the various ways available as more restaurant workers share behind-the-scenes peeks into how food is created online.

A Five Guys employee demonstrated TikTok how the fries are truly cooked, and it was refreshingly homemade, as reported by This website yesterday, but it simply shows the difference between them and some of their competitors.

Starting with the potato being chopped in the slicer, Five Guys cuts and cooks its fries in-store from start to finish. The chain exclusively utilizes Idaho Burbanks produced above the 42nd parallel since they grow throughout the day when it’s warm and cease at night when it cools, resulting in a higher quality product.

The chopped potatoes are agitated in a three-minute power wash to remove the scratch, as demonstrated in the video, before being placed in a bucket. Last but not least, they are cooked twice in peanut oil—once to pre-cook and then again to crisp them up after cooling.

Users swarmed the video’s comments section with claims that Five Guys is the only reliable fast food, drawing parallels to other eateries such as McDonald’s.

Unsurprisingly, most restaurants are guarded about divulging their fry-making secrets, but happily for us, a McDonald’s employee has revealed how they manufacture their fries. Five Guys and McDonald’s are two quite different fast-food establishments, and their fries appear to be made in two very different ways.

In May, @smoothwitdatool shared a video of McDonald’s chefs making their famed fries in the kitchen. Before being dipped into vegetable oil, the wire frying basket is first filled with frozen fries from a machine. That is all there is to it.

Some information about McDonald’s fries has already been established, despite the fact that it appears to be the only time the internet has seen it from the perspective of a worker.

The chain claims to use only Russel Burbank or Shepody potatoes grown on American farms.

