When Can My Child Get a COVID Vaccine, What Are the Age Requirements, and Where Can I Get It?

The White House stated on Wednesday that it had enough coronavirus vaccine doses to vaccinate 28 million youngsters once the shots are approved by federal authorities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States is currently recommending immunizations for anybody over the age of 12 to help protect them from the virus and prevent it from spreading.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is licensed for persons aged 16 and up, with emergency approval for children aged 12 to 15. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only for people above the age of 18.

Pfizer formally requested emergency use authorization for its vaccine to be given to youngsters aged 5 to 11 last month. The FDA’s independent advisory council will meet next week to discuss the issue, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on November 2 and 3.

The FDA and CDC judgments on Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 are expected in “the next couple of weeks,” according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“We know millions of parents have been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group,” Zients told reporters, “and we will be ready to receive shots in arms if the FDA and CDC approve the vaccine.”

More than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, as well as tens of thousands of additional provider locations that serve children, such as pharmacies, schools, and community centers, will be equipped to give immunizations for children, according to the government.

In November and through the end of the calendar year, it will cooperate with the Children’s Hospital Association to set up vaccination sites at over 100 children’s hospital systems around the country.

The administration will try some fresh tactics, according to Zients, because “kids have different demands than adults.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccination would be supplied in smaller packaging configurations of 10-dose vials in cartons of 10 vials each, according to the White House document. It will be easier for doctors’ offices and smaller community-based providers to administer the doses as a result of this.

The vaccination will also include other items that clinicians would need to serve children, such as smaller needles.

The vaccination will also include other items that clinicians would need to serve children, such as smaller needles.

In addition, the administration will launch a public education effort to tell families about the vaccine.