When Can I Expect My California Stimulus Checks? Payments of $600 will be made soon.

Most Californians have been waiting for additional $600 stimulus payments promised by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in May, and those checks are ready to be mailed out.

On Thursday, Newsom’s office released a press statement praising the new stimulus cheques, stating that Californians would begin getting them as early as Friday. California taxpayers earning less than $75,000 per year will receive a $600 payout under the scheme. Those who have dependents will be given an additional $500.

“The Golden State Stimulus is critical to helping those who have been most struck by the pandemic and boosting California’s economic recovery by placing money in the hands of those who will spend it on basic needs and in their communities,” Newsom said.

Although some Californians may begin receiving checks on Friday, the state’s Franchise Tax Board expects the majority of residents to receive payments between September 1 and October 15, according to KTLA 5.

California’s $75 billion budget surplus in 2020 will be used to fund the stimulus checks. Around $12 billion of the excess has been set aside to fund the California stimulus program, with some of the money being returned to local taxpayers. According to the governor’s office, two out of every three Californians (or 66 percent) will be eligible for the payouts.

Newsom stated in May that the payments would be made out later this year. “$600 cheques are being sent to two-thirds of Californians. And if you have a child, you’ll get an extra $500,” the governor tweeted at the time.

Families of undocumented immigrants will also receive funds. If their annual earnings are less than $75,000, they are eligible for $500. A $500 bonus will be given to migrant families with children.

“We’re putting money in the pockets of small business owners across the state and offering immediate aid to struggling families. In a message to This website in July, Newsom stated, “Your remarkable endurance and perseverance have led our state to this point, and California is dedicated to making you the basis of our recovery.”

California had previously distributed a first batch of direct stimulus funds to low-income people in the spring. Californians received $600 as a result of this program. This is a condensed version of the information.