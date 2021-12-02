When asked if he believes Trump put him at risk of COVID during the presidential debate, Biden scoffs.

During the first 2020 presidential debate, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden sneered when asked if he thought Republican former President Donald Trump put him at risk of COVID-19.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, claims in a new biography that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before the debate. Meadows’ claim was disregarded by Trump as “fake news.” “ABC News’ Mark Meadows has authored a book showing that President Trump tested positive for COVID just days before your first debate,” Meadows writes. Following Biden’s statements on the supply chain crisis on Wednesday, Mary Bruce posed the question to him. “Do you believe the past president placed your life in jeopardy?” “I don’t think about the former president,” Biden said. As reporters yelled questions at him, he turned and walked away from the podium, saying, “Thank you.”

Meadows said in his memoir, The Chief’s Chief, that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his presidential debate versus Biden on September 29, 2020. The first debate of the election season took place at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a non-profit organization that arranges presidential debates, required both candidates to submit a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Trump’s positive test, according to Meadows, came from a “old model kit.” After that, Trump was re-tested with a Binax antigen test. The results of the second test were negative. Meadows claims that the Trump campaign never informed CPD about the positive test.

It’s unclear if either test produced a false-positive or false-negative result. Despite this, Trump stated on Twitter three days after his debate with Biden that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

“The story about me having COVID before or during the first debate is fake news,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, dismissing Meadows’ assertion. “In fact, before to the discussion, a test proved that I did not have COVID.” Alyssa Farah, a former Trump White House worker, chastised Trump for keeping his reported positive test from his staff a secret.

In a CNN interview on Wednesday evening, she stated, “This displays a brazen disregard for public health and the well-being of others.”

