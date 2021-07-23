When Asked About Republicans Claiming Democrats Are Anti-Police, Biden Responds, ‘They are Lying.

When Democratic Vice President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who claim he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden stated, “They’re lying.”

Biden made the remarks while replying to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall. Earlier at the event, Biden stated that the country requires additional police officers to combat recent rises in violent crime.

Biden stated, in reference to a Democratic police reform measure, “We need to pass the [George] Floyd Act and everything else, but here’s the deal: Cops are in serious difficulty. They are not all bad guys; there are numerous good guys. We require more police officers, not fewer. However, we require their involvement in community policing…. We saw a decrease in violent crime as a result of this.”

