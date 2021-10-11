When an Amazon employee delivers a mountain of 314 packages to a single home, he swears he’ll never do it again.

Drivers are regarded as modern-day heroes for overcoming the storms and road closures to deliver our Prime shipments on time.

However, a man claiming to be an Amazon employee joked that he was on the verge of quitting after delivering more than 300 goods to one home in over two hours.

Willy Ngoran’s TikTok account, @willy.ngoran, uploaded a video showing a mound of boxes outside a woman’s home. The parcel stack is nearly as tall as he is, and a stack of them is virtually blocking the front entrance.

In the on-screen captions, Ngoran, from Maryland, said: “The day I stopped receiving Amazon delivery. Due to a lack of space, she is opening the boxes as I deliver them.

“To carry 314 heavy products to this single residence, it took an hour and 47 minutes.”

Ngoran says he works for the company as a “delivery driver whose major function is to manage the rest of the team,” according to The Washington Newsday.

He alleges that a series of errors resulted in the package’s accumulation, stating: “However, on this particular day, there was a snafu because an employee entered the box dimensions incorrectly into the system. They appeared as envelopes, fooling the routing robot into thinking they’d all fit inside the vehicle.

“It was up to me to figure out how to get it to them. Because all of the cars in the same delivery region were filled, none of the drivers in that area could take these. I had to put my work on hold in order to find a van and transport it myself.” It took two round journeys from the warehouse in Hanover to the receiver in Laurel, according to Ngoran. “Lifting and unloading these boxes takes a lot of physical effort,” he remarked.

He claimed that the system was broken “”For such a large order, it’s hard to organize them, therefore we ended up stacking the boxes in front of the home,” he said. I summoned the delivery guy and instructed him to manually enter the tracking numbers into the system, marking them as delivered in [the]Amazon system.

“That was a time-consuming procedure. The video doesn’t show the other gifts that arrived at the house, but there were a total of 24 tote bags for her. This is a condensed version of the information.