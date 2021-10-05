When a woman wakes up, she discovers a man wearing a ski mask at the foot of her bed.

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman yelled and chased away a man wearing a ski mask who stood at the foot of her bed in the early hours of the morning.

The terrified woman’s screams were enough to make the man flee. He then broke into a second woman’s home in the same gated enclave, which is located south of Buffalo Bayou in the western part of the Texas metropolis.

At around 2.40 a.m., police received a call concerning a home invasion. Officers arrived early Tuesday morning and surrounded the neighborhood on Normans Woods Street and Kingsbridge Lane.

The women were alone in their homes at the time of the break-ins, according to police.

According to Houston police sergeant Stephen Hendrie, the man attempted to sexually assault the second woman, according to ABC 13, which aired photos of a man being apprehended and put into a police cruiser.

According to the news agency, the anonymous perpetrator faces two felony charges: burglary with intent to steal and burglary with purpose to conduct a felony. This website has reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information.

An 18-year-old student at Chapman University in Orange, California, fended off a skeleton-mask-wearing attacker who tried to sexually assault her outside her dorm last month.

The college freshman, however, had a second-degree blackbelt in karate and was able to defend himself. She told NBC Los Angeles, “I don’t know if I hit him off or if he heard people coming, but he got off and I chased him back up the stairs, cursing him out.”

When they heard screams, two male freshmen students stepped out of their window to assist. After a public safety alert for the attack was issued following the occurrence on September 27, police reported a suspect was arrested.

According to NBC, Dalante Jerome Bell, a 22-year-old Anaheim resident who was not a student, was arrested and charged with assault with the intent to commit rape.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in the United States.

It is also estimated that more than half of sexual assaults (55%) take place at or near the victim’s home, with around 15% occurring in public open places.

One in every six Americans, according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.