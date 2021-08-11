When a toddler is left alone with his younger brothers, the family dog mauls him to death.

According to police, a one-year-old boy died after being mauled by his family’s dog while at home alone with his brothers on Tuesday night.

A representative for the New York Police Department informed This website that officers arrived to a property in the 300 block of East 17th Street in the Flatbush district at around 10.45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a youngster who had been attacked by a dog.

Officers arrived to find the 19-month-old boy “heavily bleeding” from bite wounds to his neck and shoulder. He was sent to Maimonides Medical Center and pronounced dead there.

When officers arrived on the scene, the dog was confined to a room in the house, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control by Emergency Service Unit workers who responded to the scene, according to the spokeswoman.

The identity of the deceased youngster has yet to be revealed, according to police.

On Tuesday evening, the child’s father left the youngster in the family’s ground-floor apartment with his brothers, ages 9 and 11, while he went to work, according to the New York Daily News. According to PIX11, the child’s mother was also at work.

After the dog mauled the youngster, his siblings reportedly raced outside to seek assistance. According to the Daily News, a passerby came to a halt and grabbed the youngster from the residence.

The parents may face charges as a result of the probe.

It was unclear what sparked the attack right away. However, according to PIX11, one of the boy’s brothers told officers that the Rottweiler had previously attacked him and showed them a scar on his leg.

The attack is the most recent in a string of tragic maulings by family pets in the United States.

Rhoda Wagner, 60, was found dead on the lawn outside her home in Miller Township, Pennsylvania, last week after being mauled by three pit bull terriers she was caring for.

The cause of the attack is unknown, but the canines were euthanized with the owner’s consent, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A 10-month-old baby was killed in May in North Carolina after being mauled by the family’s two Rottweilers.

A 10-month-old baby was killed in May in North Carolina after being mauled by the family's two Rottweilers.

The attack in Willow Springs happened