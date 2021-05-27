When a Texas guy returns home, he discovers a dead woman in his bed.

According to KZTV, the man had been gone for several weeks and finally returned home on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the man returned early Wednesday morning to his residence on South Alameda in Corpus Christi, a Texas city on the Gulf of Mexico. He fled the flat after discovering the woman in his bedroom, according to investigators, and alerted the authorities.

Because the medical examiner has yet to identify the cause of death, authorities are unable to tell whether the woman died of natural causes or was the victim of a homicide.

The name of the man who made the discovery, as well as the woman he discovered in his home, has not been revealed by police. It’s also unknown when the medical examiner will complete the autopsy and whether the results will be released to the public.

The discovery of the woman at the man’s home sparked a frenzy of Internet discussion. Some Facebook users wondered how the woman got into the flat, whether the man shut the door, and if the male knew her.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

A homeowner in Houston, nearly 200 miles away, discovered a man’s body in a ditch after his dogs’ continuous barking drove him to investigate, according to KTRK. According to authorities, his dogs had been barking for around 10 minutes when he walked outside and discovered the body face-down and partially submerged.

Authorities were unsure if foul play was involved in the occurrence in Houston, just as they were in the case of the woman in Corpus Christi.

“Aside from the peculiar position of the body and the location, we’re not seeing any major signs of foul play right now,” stated Lieutenant R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department. “Right now, we don’t have any phone calls, and we don’t have any blood.”

The medical examiner would examine the body to see if there was any signs of foul play, according to Willkens.