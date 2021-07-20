When a man was kidnapped by human traffickers and asked for help, he was dubbed the “Definition of Evil.”

Two persons have been detained in Texas on suspicion of kidnapping a man who had been human trafficked over international lines and had sought them assistance.

The Rosenberg Police Department issued a statement on Friday announcing that Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident and had been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Authorities have accused Regalado and Mejia of kidnapping and attempting to sell a 21-year-old Honduran man they met after he got into the United States after being traded between a gang of traffickers in Central America.

The individual was moved between stash homes once he arrived in the United States, according to the police, before being “dumped in a deserted location in South Texas,” forcing him to walk for many days before making touch with anyone.

The 21-year-old managed to contact a random person at a gas station to ask for aid after walking around South Texas, but the individual summoned members of their family who were also smugglers.

After that, the victim’s family members picked him up and began bargaining with his relatives for a ransom to release him in the Houston region.

The man’s aunt attempted to bargain with the smugglers, but when she couldn’t come to an agreement on a fee for his release, the smugglers allegedly drove away with her nephew and attacked her with their car.

After the aunt provided the smugglers’ vehicle information to the Rosenberg Police Department, the authorities issued a regional alert requesting aid in apprehending them.

The vehicle was shortly discovered by deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, who took Regalado and Mejia to the Rosenberg station, where they were arrested and charged with the alleged offense.

The two suspects were apprehended by local cops, but Regalado and Mejia were chastised for their alleged acts, according to Rosenberg Police Assistant Chief Nethery.

“Local law enforcement officials performed an exceptional job putting an end to an international criminal episode,” Nethery added. “Having people bought and sold like animals in this day and age, in a country that leads the free world, is disgraceful.

