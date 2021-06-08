When a man met a seller on Facebook Marketplace to buy a quad bike, he was murdered.

After a 26-year-old Mississippi man was killed while meeting a vendor on Facebook Marketplace to buy an ATV quad bike, a juvenile has been arrested.

Kyle Craig travelled from Ocean Springs to Holmes County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, June 2 to meet a Facebook Marketplace vendor and purchase a quad bike from them.

Craig’s family contacted the police and reported him missing after not hearing from him, according to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, who spoke to WAPT.

Craig had brought a big sum of money to the rendezvous, according to investigators, and they suspect he was robbed and fatally shot after his body was discovered nearby with several gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s department has made one arrest in the case so far, a juvenile kid, but is still on the lookout for a second suspect, Montavious Landfair, who is supposedly on the run. According to WAPT, several more people could be indicted as accomplices to the crime.

March has encouraged anyone with knowledge on Landfair’s whereabouts or anything else related to Craig’s murder to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

A family member of Craig’s put up a GoFundMe campaign on Monday to assist support his wife Shelbie and 1-year-old son Brantley.

Morgan Craig, the organizer, wrote, “I’m asking for our community to join together and give back to the great and hardworking man that was taken from this earth way too soon.”

“All donations will go to Shelbie and Brantley directly. I promise that our family’s sympathies will not go forgotten. We’re attempting to find peace in the absence of Kyle. I am confident that justice will be done. Please keep our family in your prayers, especially Brantley and Shelbie.”

The campaign has raised $3,979 out of a $10,000 goal as of this writing. The page has been up for a little more than a day.

In April, a lady in Pennsylvania was stabbed to death by a Facebook Marketplace seller who purported to be selling a refrigerator.

According to Fox, Joshua Gorgone, 26, who listed the refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace, was detained after Denise Williams, 54, was found dead in his residence with several stab wounds. This is a condensed version of the information.