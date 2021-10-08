When a diner returns raw steak tartare, the chef’s reaction goes viral.

A video of an Albany chef’s reaction to a seemingly absurd explanation for returning an item to the kitchen has gone viral. The steak tartare was raw.

Dominick Purnomo, co-owner of Yono’s and DP: An American Brasserie, had over 5 million views on his TikTok video, which he posted on October 5. He captioned the video, which shows the chef preparing the sent-back dish in a pan, “When they send back the steak tartare because it’s raw.”

With so many views, the post has divided viewers on whether the customer’s mistake was forgiving and whether they would make the same mistake.

Steak tartare is a raw beef dish with onions and seasonings and a raw egg yolk on top. Purnomo told the Times Union, “It would never occur to me to put on the menu that the steak tartare is uncooked.” “That’s how it’s defined. And if my server said to me, “Oh, by the way, you do realize the tartare is raw,” I’d feel like they were lecturing me.” @dominickpurnomo dominickpurnomo’s original sound Although tartare is a regular item on restaurant menus, the customer’s apprehension about eating it raw is understandable—the USDA warns against it owing to the possibility of hazardous microorganisms.

“Because the meal is raw, it may still contain harmful germs that can cause foodborne disease, which can only be destroyed by heating ground beef to 160 degrees Fahrenheit,” it says.

According to Esquire, eating raw beef can cause Salmonella and E. coli, among other pathogens, but it can also be ingested safely if quality meat is processed and delivered from a safe source with proper processes to avoid the presence of harmful bacteria.

Purnomo told the Times Union, “This was a first for tartare in my 28 years in the profession.” “‘She wants to know whether you can pan-sear this?’ remarked the server. ‘Yes, I can pan-sear that,’ I said.” Viewers on TikTok were split on how serious the error was.

“It’s like throwing back mashed potatoes because they’re mashed,” one person commented.

“Why would a customer order something they don’t know about?” wondered one.

