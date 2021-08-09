When a black man was handcuffed while seeing a home with his realtor, the cop apologized, but the damage had already been done.

A Black man who was handcuffed by police while touring a home with his 15-year-old son with a real estate agent after a neighbor falsely reported a break-in said the officer apologized, “but the damage is done.” Roy Thorne, who was touring the home in west Michigan, described the experience as “traumatizing” for him and his son.

“My son was a little disturbed because he hadn’t seen something like that before…he won’t forget this,” Thorne said.

Thorne explained he had been visiting the house with his agent and said he was “definitely not buying this place,” according to body camera footage from the officers who responded to the call. For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below: The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV the police response August 1 in Wyoming, which included two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and ” “Do I have to be the criminal by default?” Because that’s pretty much how we were treated in that situation.” The Wyoming Police Department defended the officers’ actions, claiming they acted in accordance with protocol when responding to a reported home invasion. According to the department, Chief Kimberly Koster contacted the three and offered to meet with them and any additional family members.

Officers handcuff them, according to body camera footage given by the police. As he left the house in response to police directions, one of the cops brandished his firearm and pointed it at Thorne.

Thorne was also handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a squad car with the door open, according to the video.

Brown used his mobile to show police that he had made an online appointment to take Thorne to the house and that he had an access code. Thorne’s son was momentarily placed in the backseat of another squad car before the officer in charge was instructed to uncuff the youngster.

Another Black man was in a car that looked similar to the real estate agent's car.