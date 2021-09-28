When a $13,000 fence fails to keep his escaping dog contained, the owner is shocked.

Dogs are well-known escape artists, jumping out of windows or vehicles in pursuit of food or entertainment.

One owner appears to have gone to great efforts to keep pet beagle contained by erecting a costly fence.

The family, believed to be from the United States, spent $13,000 on a cutting-edge barrier with black metal bars.

However, when they filmed their dog, Scooby, slipping through the gaps, the owner was shocked.

Scooby the Wonder Dog’s TikTok account, @Scoobythewonderdog, posted a video of him rubbing his nose against the fence, trying to get through.

Scooby tries another piece and forces his face between the bars with no luck. He’s eventually free after a lot of effort and some squirming, and he sprints off into the distance.

The owner captioned the TikTok video, which can be viewed here, “Just spent $13,000 on a fence to keep him in the yard.”

The site’s owner added a few more videos to the site, showing their dog digging up the grass. They said Scooby was wrecking the yard, which could explain why they attempted to keep him enclosed.

The owner captioned another video of him racing around with something in his jaws, “Most destructive and untrained dog ever.”

While a video posted to the site on Monday revealed more about the fence drama’s backstory. Scooby is shown behind a wire-reinforced barricade made of wooden sticks.

Scooby is biting at the poles on his hind legs, complaining about why his owners had to buy him a $13,000 aluminum fence, as the caption reads.

original sound by @scoobythewonderdog – Scooby

People were in awe of Scooby’s escape artist skills, and fellow pet owners provided recommendations on how to keep him contained in the original clip, which received more than 6 million views.

“I have this exact fence, and my dogs do the same thing,” Courtney Reale said. I needed to purchase inflatable collars! The price of the fence is correct! I live in the Tampa, Florida metro area.”

“Ain’t nothing going to keep a beagle inside,” Jacob English reasoned.

LiquidSnowSurfer agreed, saying, “There’s no stopping a determined beagle.”

“Get cheap,” wrote Linda E. This is a condensed version of the information.