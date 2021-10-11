What’s the Deal With the ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ Meme? The Trump Supporters’ Adoption of a Trend is Expounded.

Talladega Superspeedway hosted the Sparks 300 event in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on October 2. Brandon Brown won the race, and sportscaster Kelli Stavast thought the audience was chanting for him.

‘Let’s go Brandon!’ they were shouting – or so she thought.

The supporters, it turned out, had a different agenda and were actually protesting President Joe Biden.

The shout was actually “F*** Joe Biden,” and it has subsequently been heard at a number of other athletic events.

While the chorus itself isn’t new, the thought of the music being in support of Brandon has piqued meme creators’ interest.

Even Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., participated in a demonstration outside the New York Department of Education with his own tweet.

The meme started because Stavast, who was interviewing Brown on NBC, misheard the chant and assumed it was for Brown following his triumph.

“Oh my God, this is everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for,” Brown remarked. Taking the trophy home to my parents has always been a dream of mine.

“Brandon, you also informed me… you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’…” Stavast answered.

As she proceeded asking another question, she paused to allow the chant ring out, but it became evident that this was not the chant at all.

The NASCAR driver persevered with the interview, oblivious to the demonstrators.

This meme immediately gained traction, and it was applied to other well-known situations. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas joined in the fun with a Wheel of Fortune-themed meme.

I’d like to figure out how to solve the riddle….

pic.twitter.com/Epl3TFEnob #LetsGoBrandon

October 4, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

“Let’s get this party started, Brandon!” https://t.co/ROzFQ31GAe Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) is a Twitter user. 4th of October, 2021 President Biden, according to the NRA, would be glad to chant the slogan.

Let’s Go Brandon! — NRA (@NRA) October 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Cy2RJctvei

Some fans have even started saying “Let’s go Brandon” instead of “Let’s go Brandon.”

On sports TV, there are signs that say “Let’s Go Brandon.”

twitter.com/JfebDLFSXB

On sports TV, there are signs that say "Let's Go Brandon."