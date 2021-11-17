‘What’s So Difficult About Saying ‘This Is Wrong?’ says AOC ahead of the vote on Gosar Censure.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the United States House of Representatives, urged with her colleagues on Wednesday to punish a Republican member who recently uploaded an animated film on social media depicting her death at his hands.

“What’s the big deal about stating ‘this isn’t right?'” Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona was censured by the House on Wednesday, according to Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s a question of what we’re willing to accept.” The House will vote on a resolution calling for Gosar’s public censure and removal from his two committee assignments, the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources, on Wednesday. He skipped two committee hearings ahead of the vote and was seen on the House floor when the discussion was still going on.

He accused Democrats of mischaracterizing his objectives during his statements on the House floor.

“I have never advocated bigotry against anyone,” he stated. “It was never my intention to anger anyone.” Gosar’s face is crudely spliced into sequences from Attack on Titan as the anime’s hero in the minute-and-a-half video, which was posted to Gosar’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on November 7. The Gosar figure slices the throat of a monster, and Ocasio-visage Cortez’s is edited onto its body at one point. The anime scenes are intercut with images of immigrants crossing the southern border of the United States.

“Are there any anime fans here?” Along with the video, Gosar tweeted. He then took it down, claiming that it was only meant to be symbolic and not a call to violence.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, she hasn’t heard from Gosar or House GOP leaders about the event.

“Is this behavior acceptable to everyone in this chamber?” she inquired.

After being found in breach of House Ethics rules in 2010, then-Representative Charlie Rangel, a New York Democrat who retired in 2017, was the last member of Congress to incur a sentence of censure.

After Gosar consulted with the GOP Caucus on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, decided not to pursue formal action against him. He accused Democrats of hypocrisy and attempting to divert attention away from policy setbacks and increasing inflation during his floor comments.

“The Democrats will not listen because they will do anything to divert attention away from their one-party rule’s failures—in just one year.” This is a condensed version of the information.