What’s Next for Andrew Cuomo as Albany’s Inner Circle Shrinks?

After a report released last Tuesday by New York State Attorney General Letitia James detailing the claims of 11 women who allege sexual harassment at various stages over the previous seven years, top aides and Democratic leaders are distancing themselves from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have all called on the three-term governor to quit following the release of the report. Several of Cuomo’s aides in Albany have also distanced themselves from the troubled governor. A Quinnipiac University survey indicated that seven out of ten New Yorkers believe he should resign due to the allegations.

Cuomo has not made any public pronouncements about his future plans as his inner circle has shrunk, addressing the subject just last week in a video refuting the charges. There are various options for Cuomo’s future now that the investigation is still ongoing, including the prospect of criminal charges being filed against him.

Cuomo refused to quit after learning of the probable harassment charges in March, when he was also accused of underreporting the number of state nursing facility deaths linked to COVID-19.

Despite renewed pressure following the attorney general’s report, Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, told CNN this past Saturday that she was “not aware of the governor having plans to resign.” Along with Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), U.S. Representative Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), U.S. Representative Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chair of the New York House Judiciary Committee, have both called for the governor’s resignation. Melissa DeRosa, one of Cuomo’s top staffers in Albany, stepped down over the weekend.

By quitting, Cuomo may avoid additional political embarrassment while also shielding himself from further scrutiny into his handling of the alleged manipulation of COVID-19 nursing facility death statistics. However, if Cuomo refuses to resign freely, impeachment may be the next step.

Impeachment: According to Associated Press reporting, at least 86 members of the 150-member New York State Assembly have stated publicly or told the Associated Press that they support impeachment. To begin impeachment proceedings, a simple majority is required.

Following the ratification of an impeachment motion. This is a condensed version of the information.