What’s in the Democrats’ Agenda-Heavy Partisan Budget Blueprint? From Pre-K to Affordable Housing.

Democratic congressional leaders, led by Vice President Joe Biden, are working on a budget that contains sweeping domestic policy measures addressing important objectives such as education, health care, and climate change.

The Senate passed a broad $3.5 trillion budget blueprint this week, kicking off work to more specifically identify which programs would be funded and at what levels. However, Democrats have already charted a way to add big new initiatives, despite Republican opposition.

On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats and chairs the Senate Budget Committee, said, “Today we take this country in a completely new path.” “The president and the Democratic caucus are ready to go forward in meeting the long-overlooked needs of working people, not just the 1% and affluent campaign contributors.”

Republicans believe that the program is too expensive.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, remarked on the Senate floor, “This concept that this would be paid for by taxing the wealthiest is a bunch of B.S.” “If you add up the wealth of the top 1%, including their vehicles and dogs, it comes to less than half of what we need to address the entitlement issues we already have.”

To pass the budget provisions, the Senate requires all 50 Democrats to vote yes, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Here are some of the Democratic priorities that will be included in the final agreement:

Free Community College and Universal Pre-K

President Biden ran on a platform of expanding free pre-kindergarten to all 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as free community college for young adults for two years.

Both were included in the Democrats’ budget blueprint and will be reviewed by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).

The community college component will “give millions of young people and working people the opportunity to receive the education they need to get the skills they need to go out and get the good-paying jobs that are out there,” Sanders added. “It will also allow students to transfer their two years of community college credits to a four-year institution.”

Overall, the proposal would increase the amount of money spent on public education by the government. This is a condensed version of the information.