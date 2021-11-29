What You Need to Know About Omicron and the COVID Vaccine

Despite the fact that Omicron, a newly discovered COVID-19 variant, has mutations that cause specialists to suspect it could evade COVID-19 immunizations, officials are still encouraging individuals to get immunized with the already available vaccines.

Omicron was discovered in South Africa and has a variety of alterations that have prompted worries about its ability to reduce the efficacy of therapies and vaccinations. It could be weeks before evidence confirms this, but if it is, vaccines will need to be altered to target the Omicron variety because even those who have been inoculated could be at risk.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with researchers from around the world to see if Omicron may dodge immunizations, which the WHO describes as “essential” to lowering COVID-19 mortality. Vaccines are now effective in preventing people from becoming extremely ill or dying from COVID-19, but due to Omicron’s mutations, vaccination effectiveness may change.

On Friday, the World Health Organization recognized Omicron as a variety of concern, the fifth to do so, and stated it appears to increase the risk of reinfection when compared to previous variants of concern. According to the WHO, Omicron has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that interacts to human cells, and these changes are linked to potentially lower antibody protection.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head, Dr. Anthony Fauci, admitted that it is yet unclear if immunizations will be less effective against Omicron. He did, however, say that officials must “expect that’s the case,” which means they must take the variant seriously and plan for its spread.

Moderna and Pfizer are evaluating the efficacy of their vaccines and making changes to them to target the Omicron variant specifically. However, both companies have stated that an improved vaccination could take months to become widely available.

On Monday, Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box that people might start getting a greater dose of the vaccination as a booster before a new vaccine is available.

"Depending on how much it dropped, we may decide on the one hand to offer a greater dose of the present vaccination to people all over the world to protect them, including persons at very high risk, the immunocompromised, and the elderly."