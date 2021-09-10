What You Can Do Now to Help Eight Charities That Provide Ongoing Support to 9/11 Victims

Following the tragedy of 9/11, an unprecedented number of Americans rushed forward to assist survivors, first responders, and the families of those who died.

By 2004, organizations had received $2.8 billion in donations for 9/11 relief and rehabilitation projects, the greatest sum ever raised in response to a single disaster. According to a research by the Foundation Center, a nonprofit that examines the charitable business, while corporations and foundations contributed $1.1 billion, individual Americans contributed more than half of the total.

According to a survey conducted by Indiana University’s Center on Philanthropy, nearly 75% of Americans made a donation of some kind (money, food, clothing, blood, or volunteer hours) in the three months following the attack, with 65 percent saying they or their household financially contributed to relief efforts. The average donation was around $134 among those who gave.

“People were inspired to give not just out of pity or concern for the victims, but also out of patriotism and fear,” says Patrick Rooney, an Indiana University professor of economics and philanthropic studies who co-authored the poll. “After everything happened, people sent blood, water, and tried to do something tangible. There were those who simply jumped in their cars and drove to New York City with blankets, food, and other belongings.”

It stands out among disasters and is still the second-largest single event in terms of donations, trailing only Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

More than 369 different groups striving to give 9/11 relief received donations. According to an Internal Revenue Service analysis, this included well-established NGOs like the American Red Cross, as well as around 260 new nonprofits founded in the aftermath of the assault.

The outpouring of support was so overwhelming that several charity attempted to halt collections after only a few months in order to properly manage and distribute the millions they had already received. On October 31, 2001, the Red Cross stopped accepting donations for the 9/11 Liberty Fund, having raised $543 million, but by June 2002, it had received another $424 million. The September 11th Fund gathered funds. This is a condensed version of the information.