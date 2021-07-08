What We Know and Don’t Know Two Weeks After the Surfside Condo Building Collapse

Officials still don’t know what caused the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, to collapse two weeks ago, and they’ve given up hope of finding anyone alive.

While many inhabitants were sleeping, the 12-story condominium building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. In the weeks afterwards, the death toll has risen as the number of survivors has stayed static at only two, both of whom were discovered within hours of the collapse, and rescue attempts have shifted to recovery activities on Wednesday.

Officials have promised a comprehensive investigation into the collapse, but it might take weeks or months. Two weeks after the collapse, here’s what we know—and don’t know.

Causes

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, while several theories have emerged, many of which are based on a 2018 report by an engineer. Cracked tile was discovered on many balconies, according to the study, which frequently signals structural damage to the balcony slab that needs to be fixed, according to Frank Morabito, president of Morabito Consultants. It also discovered that the pool deck and entrance area’s poor waterproofing was causing “severe structural damage” to the concrete structural slab underneath.

The assessment stated that “failure to repair the waterproofing in the near future will allow the amount of the concrete deterioration to grow exponentially,” noting that the area is built to have water sit on it until it evaporates, which is a “major error” in the design.

Concrete repairs in the garage were discovered to be “failing,” resulting in more concrete cracking and spiraling. According to the engineering firm’s assessment, the repairs will cost at least $9 million, while the condominium association’s April email to homeowners placed the cost of necessary modifications at $15 million.

“I believe they will be able to discover the reasons. “I use the plural because I believe a variety of elements have played a role in this case,” said Atorod Azizinamini, a civil engineering professor at Florida Institute of Technology. “At the end of the day, you’ll realize that it was most likely a combination of factors.”

Robert Frosch, a civil engineering professor at Purdue University, was likewise optimistic that the cause will be discovered eventually and that there would be several possibilities. This is a condensed version of the information.