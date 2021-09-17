What We Know About Gabby Petito, Who Has Been Missing for 6 Days.

Gabby Petito, 22, has been gone for six days, and her family has not heard from her since she departed on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in late August.

Petito and Laundrie set out on a cross-country journey in her white 2012 Ford Transit van on July 2 from Long Island, New York (where Petitio is from). Petito’s social media posts revealed that the van had been converted into a camper.

Petito continued to connect with her family during her vacation, according to her family, who documented their trip on social media. However, by the end of August, the contact had stopped.

August:

After receiving accusations of unruly behaviour, the Moab City Police Department in Utah stopped the couple during a traffic stop on August 12. Petito and Laundrie were “engaged in some sort of altercation” when officers halted them, according to a police report.

Both Petito and Laundrie were seen chatting with Moab City Police officers on recently released body camera footage. According to the police report, an argument between the two resulted in a physical altercation. According to the police report, Petito and Laundrie informed officers that “they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn’t wish to see anyone prosecuted with a crime.”

The couple was recommended to split for the night by the Moab City Police Department, who said there was no basis to press charges.

The duo is believed to have continued their cross-country trek into Wyoming after their interaction with police in Utah. Petito’s family last spoke with her during the “final week of August,” according to the North Port Police Department in Florida, which is investigating her disappearance. Prior to the road journey, Petito was living in North Port with Laundrie and his family.

Petito is thought to have been at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming prior to the final communication, according to the North Port Police Department.

Petito was “last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming on 8/25/21 headed towards Yellowstone National Park after traveling and camping extensively over the prior couple of months,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to aid in the hunt.

Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family, spoke at a press conference recently. This is a condensed version of the information.