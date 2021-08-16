What Was the Cost of the Afghan War?

The Taliban’s quick conquest of Afghanistan has brought a stunning end to a 20-year campaign to alter the country.

However, how much has America’s longest war cost the country?

According to the Costs of War study at Brown University’s Watson Institute and Boston University’s Pardee Center, the United States has spent $2.261 trillion on the war in Afghanistan as of April.

Around half of the money was spent on operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan, while $296 billion was spent on veterans’ care. However, anticipated interest payments on war borrowing accounted for about $530 billion of the overall expenditure so far.

The total cost of the war does not include the amount of money the US government is obligated to spend on long-term care for US soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

According to Linda Bilmes, a Harvard University Kennedy School professor, the United States has pledged to pay more than $2 trillion in health care, disability, burial, and other costs for about 4 million veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

And, because the majority of the money used to fund the war was borrowed, the cost of repaying it will be borne by future generations of Americans.

The Costs of War project forecasts that interest payments on existing war debt will reach $8 trillion by the 2050s unless the US adjusts how it pays for the post-9/11 conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a study for the initiative, Boston University’s Heidi Peltier highlighted that “the cost of war is not limited to the annual budgetary expenses of war spending itself, but also depends on the mechanism in which war is financed.”

“Because interest payments must be made as long as the loan is outstanding, the costs of war are significantly higher than when it is financed through taxation or other income. In fact, as the post-9/11 wars will almost certainly demonstrate, interest payments can occasionally exceed the debt itself.”

“Even if the United States stopped accruing new war-related expenses today, the United States would continue to make interest payments on war debt well into the future,” she continued.

Peltier also discussed how much money was borrowed to pay for the post-9/11 wars. This is a condensed version of the information.