What was the cause of Michael Hernandez’s death? The autopsy of a Florida man accused of murdering a classmate has been made public.

Michael Hernandez, a Florida native, was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for violently stabbing a classmate to death in 2004, when they were both 14 years old. He died in prison this past April at the age of 31, just over a decade into his sentence.

According to Local10.com, the convicted murderer’s cause of death was “cardiac dysrhythmia attributable to excessive obesity” by the District IV Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville. Hernandez died on April 29 while serving his sentence at the Columbia Correctional Institute near the city. There are currently no more information about his death, such as the conditions that contributed to his physical state previous to death.

Hernandez’s victim, Jamie Gough’s family, was informed of the killer’s death earlier this year. Despite the fact that his acts had caused them pain, they stated that they did not want to see him die or be wounded.

Jorge Gough stated, “That was very shocking for us.” “We weren’t expecting something like that. We have been harmed. We don’t want anyone to die or suffer in that way. We were not happy to hear that Michael Hernandez was dead in jail, even though we had gone through so much.” Hernandez and Gough were classmates at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay, Florida, at the time of the event. Hernandez drew Gough into a restroom and stabbed him over 40 times with a knife, slitting his throat. He then admitted to authorities that he went to class with the knife tucked in a “secret compartment” of his rucksack afterward.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison four years later. Hernandez’s case was successfully retried and he was sent back to prison, where he remained until his death this year, following a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that barred life sentences for minors. During this time, his fascination in dark issues such as serial killers was shown.

After Hernandez’s death, Maria Gough, Jamie’s mother, told Local10.com, “I couldn’t stop weeping, it was extremely heartbreaking.” “I have hope in my head, in my heart, that one day I will see him [her son], and that is my strength.” “I have always felt Michael Hernandez’s. This is a condensed version of the information.