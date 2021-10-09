What to Know About the Dispute Deadline: You Might Have to Repay Part of Your Stimulus Check.

Americans who claimed a stimulus check on their tax returns may be required to reimburse some or all of the money, and many are approaching the end of a 60-day window to contest the repayment if they believe they were entitled to it.

Although the majority of Americans received stimulus payments in the mail or directly in their bank accounts, others claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax returns. The IRS is evaluating all returns that claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit to ensure that the claims are accurate, and it has discovered “math problems” on more than 7 million of them.

Natalie Bonelli told WCVB in Boston that she received a letter from the IRS alerting her that she owed the IRS $600 in stimulus money plus just over $3 in interest for claiming it on her tax return. She received the first $1,200 payment, but she never received the $600 payment because she moved, she said WCVB.

The IRS advised people who didn’t get the first or second stimulus payments to claim the money on their 2020 tax returns, which Bonelli did. While she believes she is entitled to the $600 payment, she told WCVB she has struggled to settle the matter and had not been able to reach out to anyone at the IRS at the time.

According to the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service, taxpayers have 60 days from the day the IRS delivers a math mistake notification to request an abatement of the assessment. If a person receives their letter in August, the deadline to file a request is approaching. The IRS must abate the assessment and review the tax if a request is received.

“While this authority can be a useful tool for the IRS when used appropriately,” the Taxpayer Advocate Service wrote in a blog, “it comes with risks for taxpayers, including missing the opportunity to dispute the assessment in the United States Tax Court if taxpayers do not timely object to the assessment.”

The Taxpayer Advocate Service stated that the math error evaluation is “final” after the 60-day period has expired. At that time, taxpayers’ only choice is to pay the tax and file a refund suit in the United States District Court. This is a condensed version of the information.